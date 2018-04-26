Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Aspinwall council struggling with paving budget

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Thursday, April 26, 2018, 11:57 a.m.
Aspinwall paving projects in 2017 included Brilliant Avenue from Freeport Road to Second Street.
Updated 6 hours ago

Aspinwall council is struggling with its list of summer road repairs after members voted to cut the borough's paving budget by 30 percent.

Council approved $70,000 for road improvements in 2018, down from $100,000 last year.

“We are aware of how bad the roads are,” councilmember Lara Voytko said.

She said council is compiling a list of potential fixes for borough Engineer Dan Martone to consider.

“This is the situation we're in,” she said.

Manager Melissa Lang-O'Malley said Martone will review the list and provide council with estimates on repairing each street.

Council president Tim McLaughlin said council during budget season was primarily concerned with balancing the 2018 spending plan without raising taxes but the move has left members unable to move forward with some necessary upgrades.

Council meets next at 7 p.m. May 2 at the municipal office, 217 Commercial Avenue.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

