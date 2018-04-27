Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

O'Hara will rededicate Frey Park, remind people of work by environmental activist

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Friday, April 27, 2018, 11:24 a.m.
Beulah Frey Park sits off of Powers Run Road in O'Hara.
Beulah Frey Park sits off of Powers Run Road in O'Hara.

O'Hara officials plan to rededicate Beulah Frey Park off of Powers Run Road in an effort to familiarize a younger generation with the environmental pioneer.

The township will host a short ceremony at 11 a.m. May 6 near the main entrance to Lauri Ann West Community Center at Frey's memorial stone. The park sits adjacent to the facility.

“There will be brief comments, the unveiling of a new plaque about Beulah and refreshments after,” Township Manager Julie Jakubec said.

“We wanted to reintroduce Beulah to the community.”

Frey was a math and biology teacher at Aspinwall High School in the mid-1940s who believed that environmental advocacy should be part of the curriculum. She formed a nature club with her students and became active in the programs at Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania.

In 1949, the Fox Chapel Garden Club awarded Frey a scholarship to attend an environmental education class and her commitment to activism skyrocketed. In 1969, about 11 years after the Fox Chapel Area School District was founded, Frey helped shape an environmental program that the district still uses today.

Beulah Frey Park in O'Hara was opened a few years ago with playground equipment and benches. It was upgraded in 2017 with the addition of a $15,000 flex court to accommodate basketball, tennis, deck hockey and pickleball.

The park is also used for programs at the community center.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review.

