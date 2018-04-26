Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Wounded Warrior bikers set up at Camp Guyasuta

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Thursday, April 26, 2018, 2:54 p.m.
Bikers from the Wounded Warrior Soldier Ride stayed at Camp Guyasuta for the week-long event.
Camp Guyasuta in O'Hara was the week-long home to bikers from the Wounded Warrior Soldier Ride, an event that saw cyclists pedaling more than 35 miles around Highland Park, Sharpsburg and downtown, Pittsburgh.

Wounded Warrior Project is a service group for veterans wounded in military actions following Sept. 11, 2001.

“There were groups of warriors rotating in and out participating in the four-day ride,” Camp Ranger Mike Daniher said.

“They have adaptive bikes so that every warrior can ride.”

Camp Guyasuta, the 175-acre Boy Scout camp, was a convenient camp for participants, Daniher said.

He said the Soldier Ride course included a path across the Highland Park Bridge, down Butler Street to Lawrenceville and back across the 40th Street Bridge to connect to the Three Rivers Heritage Trail.

Daniher said riders also participated in the camp's high-ropes course for team-building purposes.

The Soldier Ride is open to all and access to bikes is provided. Injured riders are offered adaptive hand-cycles and trikes.

For more, visit woundedwarriorproject.org/mission.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

