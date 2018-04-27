Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Shady Side Academy students debate at world championships in South Africa

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Friday, April 27, 2018, 1:06 p.m.
Antoni Yotov and Koji Shimada competed as part of Team USA in the World Individual Debating and Public Speaking Championships in South Africa.
Two Shady Side Academy students competed this month at the 31st World Individual Debating and Public Speaking Championship in Cape Town, South Africa.

Antoni Yotov and Koji Shimada competed as part of Team USA against 120 students from 10 countries that included Australia, Canada, Cyprus and Hong Kong. Competitions were at the Bishops School from April 9-14.

Yotov, a senior, advanced to the finals in the interpretive reading category. He showcased a Bulgarian accent in his reading of Miroslav Penkov's “Buying Lenin,” the story of a grandfather stuck in his ancient ways.

Shimada, a junior, advanced to the finals in after-dinner speaking. In his comical speech, he took on the persona of Walt Disney addressing new park employees on orientation day.

In total, there were four events that included impromptu speaking, parliamentary debating, interpretive reading and either after-dinner speaking or persuasive speaking.

Teacher Mary Krauland was the staff liaison.

Yotov and Shimada each said they learned how to take 90-second showers and conserve water since Cape Town is currently under a drought that usually occurs once every 100 years.

They hiked along Table Mountain and heard a speech from Christo Brand, one of Nelson Mandela's jailers who eventually became his friend.

SSA students have competed in the world championships since 2013 and played host to the international tournament in 2016.

Next year, the event will be in Toronto, Canada.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

