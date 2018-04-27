Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Photo Gallery: Aspinwall Green Streets and Mulch Madness

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Friday, April 27, 2018, 1:42 p.m.
Connie Pizzoli cleans up trash along the Highland Park Bridge ramp during the Aspinwall green streets clean-up on April 21, 2018.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Ryan Joyce cleans out sewer grates along the streets of Aspinwall during the annual Green Streets on April 21, 2018.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
More than 70 adults and children showed up for the annual Aspinwall Green Streets clean up to celebrate Earth Day the weekend of April 21, 2018.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Theo DeLong, 6, pushes a lawnmower for clean-up in Aspinwall.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Aspinwall Shade Tree Commisioner Veronica Harris mulches trees with volunteers on Earth Day.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Aspinwall got its spring cleaning on April 21 when more than 70 volunteers helped clear debris during the annual Green Streets celebration.

In its 13th year, the project marks Earth Day and promotes pride, organizers said. Volunteer Tripp Clarke said there was more trash hauled away than ever before.

UPMC supplied hand sanitizer and the Aspinwall civic association provided snacks, he said.

In conjunction with Green Streets, Aspinwall sponsored its annual Mulch Madness program. Shade tree commission Chairperson Veronica Harris said nearly 20 volunteers helped spread mulch near trees received in 2016 through a TreeVitalize grant.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

