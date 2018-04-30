Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

29 Fox Chapel Area athletes celebrate college signings

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, April 30, 2018, 9:36 a.m.
Twenty-nine Fox Chapel Area athletes celebrated their college signings on April 27.
Friday was a big day for Fox Chapel Area High School athletes.

More two dozen students signed or committed to Division I, II, and III colleges and universities. They are:

• Harley Beckey, crew, Robert Morris University.

• Seth Bowman, football, Mercyhurst University.

• Luke Brown, football, John Carroll University.

• Krystyna Burdelski, softball, Westminster College.

• Reed Bursic, baseball, University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.

• Carson Cohen, basketball, Tufts University.

• Jesse Cohen, football, Bryant University.

• Jakob Dunn, soccer, Case Western Reserve University.

• Joslyn Filo, swimming, Florida Gulf Coast University.

• Jonathan Folkerts, cross country, Slippery Rock University.

• Andrew Friend, golf, Central Alabama Community College.

• Nick Gizzo, football, John Carroll University.

• Kate Goodwin, lacrosse, Lehigh University.

• Scott Hastings, football, Grove City College.

• Tawnya Holben, softball, Mount Aloysius College.

• Andrew Jeffrey, track and field, Seton Hill University.

• Grace Knepshield, field hockey, Saint Francis University.

• Ben Kronman, track, Emory University.

• Gretta Lazzara, soccer, Case Western Reserve University.

• Katie Livingston, soccer, Denison University.

• Alex Miles, baseball, University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.

• Caelan Miller, cross country, University of Pittsburgh.

• Micah Morris, football, Ithaca College.

• Amanda Nord, tennis, James Madison University.

• Anna Paviglianiti, crew, The Catholic University of America.

• Abigail Pitcairn, field hockey, University of North Carolina.

• Paige Ryan, field hockey, Michigan State University.

• Ray Tarasi, volleyball, Marymount University.

• Brayden Thomas, football, John Carroll University.

Students were honored with a reception at the high school.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

