29 Fox Chapel Area athletes celebrate college signings
Updated 1 hour ago
Friday was a big day for Fox Chapel Area High School athletes.
More two dozen students signed or committed to Division I, II, and III colleges and universities. They are:
• Harley Beckey, crew, Robert Morris University.
• Seth Bowman, football, Mercyhurst University.
• Luke Brown, football, John Carroll University.
• Krystyna Burdelski, softball, Westminster College.
• Reed Bursic, baseball, University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.
• Carson Cohen, basketball, Tufts University.
• Jesse Cohen, football, Bryant University.
• Jakob Dunn, soccer, Case Western Reserve University.
• Joslyn Filo, swimming, Florida Gulf Coast University.
• Jonathan Folkerts, cross country, Slippery Rock University.
• Andrew Friend, golf, Central Alabama Community College.
• Nick Gizzo, football, John Carroll University.
• Kate Goodwin, lacrosse, Lehigh University.
• Scott Hastings, football, Grove City College.
• Tawnya Holben, softball, Mount Aloysius College.
• Andrew Jeffrey, track and field, Seton Hill University.
• Grace Knepshield, field hockey, Saint Francis University.
• Ben Kronman, track, Emory University.
• Gretta Lazzara, soccer, Case Western Reserve University.
• Katie Livingston, soccer, Denison University.
• Alex Miles, baseball, University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.
• Caelan Miller, cross country, University of Pittsburgh.
• Micah Morris, football, Ithaca College.
• Amanda Nord, tennis, James Madison University.
• Anna Paviglianiti, crew, The Catholic University of America.
• Abigail Pitcairn, field hockey, University of North Carolina.
• Paige Ryan, field hockey, Michigan State University.
• Ray Tarasi, volleyball, Marymount University.
• Brayden Thomas, football, John Carroll University.
Students were honored with a reception at the high school.
