Fox Chapel

Reserve culinary herb orders now for May sale at Beechwood Farms

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, April 30, 2018, 11:45 a.m.
The Herb Society of America will host a sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 19 at Beechwood Farms, 614 Dorseyville Road, Fox Chapel.
Updated 3 hours ago

Early orders are being accepted for the annual herb sale at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve in Fox Chapel.

Hosted by the Western Pennsylvania unit of The Herb Society of America, the plant sale boasts 1,500 herbs for culinary use.

The sale will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 19 at Beechwood Farms, 614 Dorseyville Road.

Admission is free.

Proceeds support herb gardens and educational projects, said Rin Babson, unit chairwoman.

Babson said the Herb Society maintains public gardens at Mellon Park in Shadyside and Old Economy Village in Ambridge. The unit also provides a scholarship through The Pittsburgh Foundation.

For more information, email westernpahsa@yahoo.com.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

