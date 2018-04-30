'Elijah Straw Playground' to honor Aspinwall child's memory

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Aspinwall's Fountain Park will be renamed in June to honor Elijah Straw, a six-year-old borough resident whose life was cut short in a 2012 car accident along Route 28.

The renaming coincides with the installation of $118,000 in playground equipment — the culmination of six years' fundraising by the Aspinwall Neighborhood Watch. A date has not been set for the ceremony.

The crime-prevention group brought in $50,000 for a new climbing structure and colorful cubes, matched by a $50,000 donation from the Straw family.

Tom Straw, Elijah's dad, said the donation is a thank-you to the community.

“Aspinwall and all the communities in the greater Fox Chapel area did nothing less than save our lives and help us through our darkest hour,” Straw said. “With this gift, we want to say ‘thank you' and ‘we love you.' We hope all kids and parents enjoy this new playground as much as Elijah enjoyed the old one, and we look forward to seeing everyone there in person.”

Aspinwall council on April 11 voted to provide the $18,000 necessary to move forward with the equipment purchase but Neighborhood Watch president Jenny Ellermeyer said fundraising will continue to recoup the borough's payment.

Sarah Shaffer, Neighborhood Watch spokesperson, said the popular park will be filled with an embankment slide, climbing cubes, a modern carousel and an explorer play dome, all geared toward children ages five to 12.

A memorial bench in Elijah's honor, dedicated by the Aspinwall Baseball Association, will overlook the adjacent fields.

The project is the final phase of a six-year campaign to upgrade the park, replace equipment more than three decades old and provide wheelchair access.

The borough in 2015 earned a $74,000 grant from the state's Greenways Trails and Recreation program that paid for a ramp, restroom repairs and a toddler play structure.

“In total, the project represents an investment in this public amenity of more than $225,000,” Shaffer said.

For more information or to donate, visit crowdrise.com/o/en/campaign/aspinwall-park-playground1

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.