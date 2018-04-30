Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

'Elijah Straw Playground' to honor Aspinwall child's memory

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, April 30, 2018, 2:30 p.m.
New equipment will mark the soon-to-be-named Elijah Straw Playground in Aspinwall.
submitted
New equipment will mark the soon-to-be-named Elijah Straw Playground in Aspinwall.

Updated 3 hours ago

Aspinwall's Fountain Park will be renamed in June to honor Elijah Straw, a six-year-old borough resident whose life was cut short in a 2012 car accident along Route 28.

The renaming coincides with the installation of $118,000 in playground equipment — the culmination of six years' fundraising by the Aspinwall Neighborhood Watch. A date has not been set for the ceremony.

The crime-prevention group brought in $50,000 for a new climbing structure and colorful cubes, matched by a $50,000 donation from the Straw family.

Tom Straw, Elijah's dad, said the donation is a thank-you to the community.

“Aspinwall and all the communities in the greater Fox Chapel area did nothing less than save our lives and help us through our darkest hour,” Straw said. “With this gift, we want to say ‘thank you' and ‘we love you.' We hope all kids and parents enjoy this new playground as much as Elijah enjoyed the old one, and we look forward to seeing everyone there in person.”

Aspinwall council on April 11 voted to provide the $18,000 necessary to move forward with the equipment purchase but Neighborhood Watch president Jenny Ellermeyer said fundraising will continue to recoup the borough's payment.

Sarah Shaffer, Neighborhood Watch spokesperson, said the popular park will be filled with an embankment slide, climbing cubes, a modern carousel and an explorer play dome, all geared toward children ages five to 12.

A memorial bench in Elijah's honor, dedicated by the Aspinwall Baseball Association, will overlook the adjacent fields.

The project is the final phase of a six-year campaign to upgrade the park, replace equipment more than three decades old and provide wheelchair access.

The borough in 2015 earned a $74,000 grant from the state's Greenways Trails and Recreation program that paid for a ramp, restroom repairs and a toddler play structure.

“In total, the project represents an investment in this public amenity of more than $225,000,” Shaffer said.

For more information or to donate, visit crowdrise.com/o/en/campaign/aspinwall-park-playground1

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me