Fox Chapel

Indiana Township's Rich Hill Road could be site of new housing plan

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 10:03 a.m.
Rich Hill Road in Indiana Township could be the site of a new housing plan.
Jan Pakler | for The Herald
Updated 3 hours ago

Indiana Township residents can attend a public hearing next week to learn plans for a potential housing development along Rich Hill Road, off Route 910.

The Richmont Estates project would include 45 single-family homes and 52 townhouses at 312-314 Rich Hill Road, which sits near Shawnee Ridge Drive.

The public hearing is 6:30 p.m. May 8 at the town hall, 3710 Saxonburg Blvd. Supervisors could vote on the plan at their regular 7 p.m. meeting.

At least one resident is concerned about the impact of development on the township's sewer systems and roads.

Jamie Dillon is urging people to attend the meeting and lobby supervisors against the development.

“Green space in Indiana Township is shrinking quickly,” Dillon said.

“The bigger issue is going to be the effect that it will have. Jacoby Road is a mess and is constantly being flooded when there's heavy rain. More development means more run-off.”

She said residents move to Indiana Township for its rural nature and housing developments are ruining that.

Township Manager Dan Anderson said the purpose of the public hearing is to give everyone a chance to ask questions.

“Anyone present can express their views, and if they wish, offer evidence to support their views,” he said.

Plans for Richmont Estates are available for review from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily at the town hall.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

