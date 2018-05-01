Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Fox Chapel Area's Seshan brothers earn top award at FIRST LEGO world championship

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 11:48 a.m.
Fox Chapel Area students Sanjay and Arvind Seshan won the Champion’s Team title at the FIRST LEGO League World Championship in Detroit.
submitted
Updated 54 minutes ago

Fox Chapel Area's Sanjay and Arvind Seshan were crowned the Champion's Team — the highest award — at the FIRST LEGO League World Championship at Detroit's Ford Field.

Hosted April 25-28, the World Festival included the top 108 FIRST LEGO teams from more than 35,000 teams across the world. In all, there are 280,000 FIRST LEGO members in 90 countries.

The Seshan brothers earned the Champion's Team honor for work that represented teamwork, gaming and research.

It is the first time a world championship winning team has been from the Pittsburgh region.

Their team, “Not the Droids You're Looking For,” beat runners-up from Ontario and Japan.

FIRST LEGO League aims to introduce young students to real-world engineering challenges through research projects with LEGO-based robots that complete tasks. This year's theme challenged participants to improve the human water cycle.

Sanjay and Arvind earned a spot at the championship tournament after winning the state-level tournament at La Roche College.

The international competition is for children ages 9 to 16 that comprise 35,226 teams.

FIRST, which is an acronym for For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology, seeks to engage kids in kindergarten through high school in the science and technology fields.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

