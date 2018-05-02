Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Photo Gallery: Garden and Landscape Symposium at Shady Side Academy

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Wednesday, May 2, 2018, 1:12 p.m.
Master Gardener Dell Parker, left, listens as Larry Grundle discusses his award-winning daffodils that won 'Best in Show' at the annual Garden Marketplace at Shady Side Academy on April 28, 2018.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Master Gardener Dell Parker, left, listens as Larry Grundle discusses his award-winning daffodils that won 'Best in Show' at the annual Garden Marketplace at Shady Side Academy on April 28, 2018.
Master Gardener Karel Ulizio of Fox Chapel educates guests about landscape gardening for the spring season during the Western Pennsylvania Garden & Landscape Symposium on April 28 at Shady Side Academy.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Master Gardener Karel Ulizio of Fox Chapel educates guests about landscape gardening for the spring season during the Western Pennsylvania Garden & Landscape Symposium on April 28 at Shady Side Academy.
Mary Ellen DiGirolamo reaches out to pet an ornamental bunny while walking through the Garden Marketplace with her parents Maria and Matthew DiGirolamo of Fox Chapel. The market on April 28 was part of the annual Western Pennsylavaina Garden & Landscape Symposium at Shady Side Academy in Fox Chapel.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Mary Ellen DiGirolamo reaches out to pet an ornamental bunny while walking through the Garden Marketplace with her parents Maria and Matthew DiGirolamo of Fox Chapel. The market on April 28 was part of the annual Western Pennsylavaina Garden & Landscape Symposium at Shady Side Academy in Fox Chapel.
Orchid expert Timothy Choltco of Tarentum takes photos of winning daffodils at the annual show hosted by the Daffodil and Hosta Society of Western Pennsylvania on April 28, 2018 at Shady Side Academy.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Orchid expert Timothy Choltco of Tarentum takes photos of winning daffodils at the annual show hosted by the Daffodil and Hosta Society of Western Pennsylvania on April 28, 2018 at Shady Side Academy.

Updated 2 hours ago

Hundreds of gardening enthusiasts gathered at Shady Side Academy in Fox Chapel for the region's premiere horticultural event on April 28.

The Garden and Landscape Symposium of Western Pennsylvania attracted crowds to its marketplace, which sells unique plants and accessories from local nurseries. The annual daffodil show, hosted by the Daffodil and Hosta Society of Western Pennsylvania, featured the biggest and brightest blooms for judging.

Presented by Penn State Master Gardeners, the symposium featured four speakers to address popular issues such as wild urban plants and soil science.

They included Peter Del Tredici, senior research scientist emeritus at Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University; Miriam Goldberger, co-owner of Wildflower Farm in Ontario, Canada; James Cassidy, senior instructor at Oregon State University; and Sinclair Adam, Penn State extension educator.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me