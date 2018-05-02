Photo Gallery: Garden and Landscape Symposium at Shady Side Academy
Updated 2 hours ago
Hundreds of gardening enthusiasts gathered at Shady Side Academy in Fox Chapel for the region's premiere horticultural event on April 28.
The Garden and Landscape Symposium of Western Pennsylvania attracted crowds to its marketplace, which sells unique plants and accessories from local nurseries. The annual daffodil show, hosted by the Daffodil and Hosta Society of Western Pennsylvania, featured the biggest and brightest blooms for judging.
Presented by Penn State Master Gardeners, the symposium featured four speakers to address popular issues such as wild urban plants and soil science.
They included Peter Del Tredici, senior research scientist emeritus at Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University; Miriam Goldberger, co-owner of Wildflower Farm in Ontario, Canada; James Cassidy, senior instructor at Oregon State University; and Sinclair Adam, Penn State extension educator.
Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.