Fox Chapel

Fox Chapel Area students win county envirothon

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Wednesday, May 2, 2018, 12:06 p.m.
Fox Chapel Area students won top honors at the Allegheny County Envirothon.
submitted
Updated 3 hours ago

A team of Fox Chapel Area High School students won first place in the 2018 Allegheny County Envirothon.

The competition challenges students in the topics of soils and land use, aquatic ecology, forestry, wildlife and other environmental issues.

The winning team members were seniors Albert Liu and Brandon Brewster, juniors Sofia Porter Bacon and Diana Crookston and sophomore Sina Shaikh. Their top score qualified them for the state competition on May 22-23 at Susquehanna University and Camp Mount Luther. This year's specialized topic at the county level was “Benefits of Grassland and Pastureland Management.”

There were 14 total teams from across the county that competed at the April 27 event in South Park.

Two other Fox Chapel Area teams placed second and third in the county competition.

Second-place team members were seniors Elizabeth Mountz and Delaney Roberts, juniors Eric Gurklis and Nathaniel Roe and sophomore Olivia Tang. The third-place team consisted of seniors Anita Bargaje and Aaron Carr, juniors Kevin Falconett and Megan Hayes and sophomore Hanna Chen.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

