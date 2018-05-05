Photo Gallery: Fox Chapel Area mock accident
Updated 4 hours ago
Hundreds of Fox Chapel Area students witnessed the district's all-too-real mock car accident on May 2 during which student actors portrayed those killed in a crash caused by a drunken driver. More than seven local fire and EMS companies responded to the scene at the high school along Field Club Road, and Allegheny Health Network LifeFlight landed to transport a student actor portraying someone critically injured.
"Our juniors and seniors were witnesses to a mock accident and as always, it was an incredibly impactful experience," said Bonnie Berzonski, district coordinator of communications. "We couldn't have done yesterday's mock crash without the support of our public safety professionals."
Swift Fox Media was on the scene for Wednesday's mock accident on Field Club Road. See our full news report here: https://t.co/UTzoWSfeut @FCASD— Swift Fox Media (@SwiftFoxMedia) May 4, 2018
Volunteers from the following services participated: Aspinwall, Blawnox, Fox Chapel and Pleasant Valley fire departments, and Foxwall, Parkview and Seneca Area emergency services.
The district's mock accidents is hosted every two years to raise awareness of drinking and driving.
