Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Photo Gallery: Fox Chapel Area mock accident

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Saturday, May 5, 2018, 10:36 a.m.
O'Hara police officer Dave Harada consoles parent Kimberly Jackson during a mock accident at the Fox Chapel Area High School on May 2, 2018. The day included a morning assembly and a mock criminal trial following the accident to bring the dangers of drinking and driving into full view.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
O'Hara police officer Dave Harada consoles parent Kimberly Jackson during a mock accident at the Fox Chapel Area High School on May 2, 2018. The day included a morning assembly and a mock criminal trial following the accident to bring the dangers of drinking and driving into full view.
Hundreds of students at Fox Chapel Area High School watch as a drunk driving mock accident unfolds to raise awareness of drinking and driving. Firefighters and first responders used Jaws of Life to rip open the vehicles in which two student actors pretended to be found deceased.
Jan Pakler | The Tribune Review
Hundreds of students at Fox Chapel Area High School watch as a drunk driving mock accident unfolds to raise awareness of drinking and driving. Firefighters and first responders used Jaws of Life to rip open the vehicles in which two student actors pretended to be found deceased.
Allegheny Health Network LifeFlight helicopter landed on the hillside at the Fox Chapel Area High School during an educationalmock accident to raise awareness of drinking and driving.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Allegheny Health Network LifeFlight helicopter landed on the hillside at the Fox Chapel Area High School during an educationalmock accident to raise awareness of drinking and driving.
Fox Chapel Area High School student Chrystal Udumukwu looks up to watch a LifeFlight helicopter circle for landing during the simulated drunk driving accident on May 2, 2018. She was one of 30 student chosen to participate in the mock trial following the accident at the Allegheny County Courthouse. The program is held every other year and started in 2012.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Fox Chapel Area High School student Chrystal Udumukwu looks up to watch a LifeFlight helicopter circle for landing during the simulated drunk driving accident on May 2, 2018. She was one of 30 student chosen to participate in the mock trial following the accident at the Allegheny County Courthouse. The program is held every other year and started in 2012.

Updated 4 hours ago

Hundreds of Fox Chapel Area students witnessed the district's all-too-real mock car accident on May 2 during which student actors portrayed those killed in a crash caused by a drunken driver. More than seven local fire and EMS companies responded to the scene at the high school along Field Club Road, and Allegheny Health Network LifeFlight landed to transport a student actor portraying someone critically injured.

"Our juniors and seniors were witnesses to a mock accident and as always, it was an incredibly impactful experience," said Bonnie Berzonski, district coordinator of communications. "We couldn't have done yesterday's mock crash without the support of our public safety professionals."

Volunteers from the following services participated: Aspinwall, Blawnox, Fox Chapel and Pleasant Valley fire departments, and Foxwall, Parkview and Seneca Area emergency services.

The district's mock accidents is hosted every two years to raise awareness of drinking and driving.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me