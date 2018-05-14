Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Solar panels at Sharpsburg Community Library could mean savings for borough

Christine Manganas | Monday, May 14, 2018, 11:15 a.m.
As part of the Allegheny County Camp Cadet program, 60 students with a police escort rode bicycles past the Sharpsburg Community Library on Main Street from their starting point at Camp Guyasuta in O'Hara to the Law Enforcement Memorial on the North Shore on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2015.
Jan Pakler | For Trib Total Media
As part of the Allegheny County Camp Cadet program, 60 students with a police escort rode bicycles past the Sharpsburg Community Library on Main Street from their starting point at Camp Guyasuta in O'Hara to the Law Enforcement Memorial on the North Shore on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2015.

Updated 13 hours ago

Sharpsburg Council wants to save money and energy by installing solar panels on Sharpsburg Community Library along Main Street.

A grant from the Hillman Foundation will cover the cost. Council approved the panels April 26. The Cooper-Siegel Library Board, which oversees the branch, must sign off as well.

“The solar panel funding is part of a larger Hillman Foundation grant for community work in Sharpsburg and covers $70,825 for materials, installation and community education around solar energy,” council President Brittany Reno said.

Reno, who suggested the library should receive the solar panels, said the installation would translate into savings for Sharpsburg.

“Over the past year, $7,000 of taxpayer money was spent (on utilities) and that number will continue going up,” Reno said.

But for borough officials, the benefits exceed cost savings.

“This will help the library become more sustainable and resilient, teach residents about how solar energy can be used to help our community and improve air quality by reducing the library's reliance on electricity produced by burning fossil fuels,” Reno said.

Sharpsburg is taking pointers from neighboring Millvale, which went through the process of covering its library to solar power in 2013.

Brian Wolovich, a Millvale council member and Millvale Community Library board member, said solar energy has worked well for them. In 2015, the library found that the panels were generating 78 percent of its energy. They made adjustments — including using LEDs — and as of 2018, the solar panels generate all of the library's energy.

“We were looking at how we could save money, make a cleaner environment and then use those funds saved for the many needs of the community,” Wolovich said.

Millvale received a grant for its solar panels from the Heinz Endowments.

Christine Manganas is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me