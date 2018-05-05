Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Fox Chapel

Squaw Run Garden Club's plant sale helps grow local projects

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Saturday, May 5, 2018, 3:00 p.m.
Valentina Hanchar, 8, of Fox Chapel chose her favorite flower at the Squaw Run Garden Club sale on May 5 based on its vibrant pink hue.
Tawnya Panizzi | Tribune-Review
Linda Csech of O'Hara joined the Squaw Run Garden Club last year. She said the club has donated $15,000 in profits from the annual plant sale to local projects since 2009.
Tawnya Panizzi | Tribune-Review
Camryn Crawford, 8, chose from member-donated plants for one to plant at her home this summer. Camryn is a second-grader at Fox Chapel Country Day School.
Tawnya Panizzi | Tribune-Review
John and Amanda Zerbe of Fox Chapel, with their sons Jack, 3, and Briggs, 1, play frequently at Squaw Valley Park in O'Hara. On May 5, they were happily surprised to find the Squaw Run Garden Club hosting its annual plant sale there.
Tawnya Panizzi | Tribune-Review
Members of the Squaw Run Garden Club hosted their annual plant and flower sale at Squaw Valley Park in O'Hara on May 5, 2018. The sale has been a tradition since the 1980's.
Tawnya Panizzi | Tribune-Review
Updated 5 hours ago

Garden enthusiasts turned out in big numbers for Squaw Run Garden Club's annual plant and flower sale on May 5.

Hosted at Squaw Valley Park in O'Hara, shoppers browsed perennials, herbs and vegetables.

Eight-year-old Valentina Hanchar, of Fox Chapel, deemed the hanging baskets her favorite.

“They're pink and they're pretty,” she said.

Plant sale chairwoman JoAnn Liebert, of Indiana Township, said the sale has been a staple since the 1980s. One of the more popular booths is filled with plants picked from the gardens of the club's 30 members.

“We meet a lot of people who want to learn about gardening and we feel like we are able to help them,” Liebert said.

In the past decade, more than $15,000 in proceeds from the sale has been donated to local projects like landscaping at Cooper-Siegel Community Library and gardens at O'Hara Elementary School.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

