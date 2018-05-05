Squaw Run Garden Club's plant sale helps grow local projects

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Garden enthusiasts turned out in big numbers for Squaw Run Garden Club's annual plant and flower sale on May 5.

Hosted at Squaw Valley Park in O'Hara, shoppers browsed perennials, herbs and vegetables.

Eight-year-old Valentina Hanchar, of Fox Chapel, deemed the hanging baskets her favorite.

“They're pink and they're pretty,” she said.

Plant sale chairwoman JoAnn Liebert, of Indiana Township, said the sale has been a staple since the 1980s. One of the more popular booths is filled with plants picked from the gardens of the club's 30 members.

“We meet a lot of people who want to learn about gardening and we feel like we are able to help them,” Liebert said.

In the past decade, more than $15,000 in proceeds from the sale has been donated to local projects like landscaping at Cooper-Siegel Community Library and gardens at O'Hara Elementary School.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.