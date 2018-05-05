Aspinwall joins state study on police regionalization

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Aspinwall council voted on May 2 to join a contingent of Lower Valley municipalities in a state-conducted study on police regionalization.

Members were quick to say that it does not guarantee a merger with O'Hara, Blawnox and Sharpsburg, the other communities that have also agreed to the free study.

Aspinwall council approved the move 6-1, with Lara Voytko voting against it.

“I don't think it's fair to skew the results if we don't plan to pursue regionalization,” Voytko said.

Ron Stern, a retired police officer who works for the state Department of Community and Economic Development, will conduct the study and outline benefits and drawbacks.

Stern is a government policy specialist with the Governor's Center for Local Government Services.

The study is expected to take about six months, Stern said.

Some Aspinwall council members said they hope the study provides a glimpse at ways to improve department efficiency.

Policies, functions and costs will be the focus.

“There are pieces of it that might be attractive, like joint purchasing,” councilmember Marcia Cooper said.

Aspinwall Acting Chief Dave Nemec said he's not opposed to collecting data that might improve his department, but the possibility of a merger is a long way down the road.

“It's just talk right now,” Nemec said.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.