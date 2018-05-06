Pittsburgh Public Safety Department gives glimpse inside the marathon's operations base

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Dozens of high-level safety personnel from around the Pittsburgh region converged in an undisclosed downtown office on Sunday morning, manning operations for the Dick's Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon.

Pittsburgh Public Safety Department gave a first-ever glimpse inside the marathon's event operations base, brimming with EMS dispatchers, police and race coordinators who tracked runners on detailed street maps, TV screens and elaborate camera systems. They also pinpointed medical calls and road closings along the 26.2-mile course that wound through 14 city neighborhoods.

It's a formula of manpower, technology and cooperation that leads to a successful event, officials said.

“These people allow the runners and spectators to be out on the streets where we've told them they will be able to be,” said Dee Stathis, COO of Pittsburgh Three Rivers Marathon (P3R). “The city doesn't stop for the marathon, and all these people make sure everything runs smoothly.”

With 40,000 runners and more than 300,000 spectators, security was the top priority, said Wendell Hissrich, the city's public safety director.

“Having everyone in the same room is key,” Hissrich said. “If something happens during the event, we automatically know what's going on.”

The safety base has evolved significantly since it opened in 2013, Stathis said.

What started with a small group huddled inside a parking lot tent has grown into an operations epicenter, with “many, many city agencies” coordinating and communicating each step of the race, she said.

Pittsburgh EMS Director Bob Farrow said officials from at least 24 emergency services joined his table on race day.

“The purpose today is to identify all the units and recommend the right resources when a 911 call comes in,” Farrow said.

In all, there were 34 ambulances, 14 bicycles, four motorcycles and eight medic carts stationed along the course, he said.

Stathis said the cooperation among safety agencies — working in the same room — is what translates to a safe event.

“One year, we had a fire really close to the course and we were able to communicate quickly,” she said. “We have all partnered closely with Pittsburgh Public Safety Department for what it takes to put on a marathon and to make sure the city can still function.”

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.