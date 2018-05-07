Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Fox Chapel

Fox Chapel Area buses not impacted today by closure of Freeport Road

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, May 7, 2018, 12:00 p.m.
Updated 3 hours ago

Fox Chapel Area bus students were not impacted this morning by the closure of the Freeport Road Bridge between Aspinwall and Sharpsburg, school officials said.

Bonnie Berzonski, district coordinator of communications, said parents were notified twice last week of the impending road closure and that school leaders were not certain what the effect would be on district buses.

“We let parents know that there may be some delays but we didn't experience any problems this morning,” Berzonski said.

“We also had no phone calls from parents today.”

The bridge along Freeport Road between Aspinwall and Sharpsburg closed today for an expected six months while crews replace it.

Construction sets motorists on a 2.6-mile detour across the Highland Park and 62nd Street bridges.

Work is expected to cost up to $5 million and is part of PennDOT's $220 million improvement program targeting 65 bridges in Allegheny County.

The short span, just west of the Highland Park Bridge, travels over an inactive spur of the Norfolk South rail lines.

Berzonski said district bus stops will remain the same during the bridge closure.

Buses may still experience delays on some days because of extra traffic along the detours, Berzonski said.

“We ask that all families be patient as we work through the detours and establish consistent times for our buses,” she said.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

