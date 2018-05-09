Fox Chapel Area's 'Dilly Dilly' robotics team wins Combat Bots rumble
Updated 20 hours ago
Fox Chapel Area High School robotics students on team "Dilly Dilly" won the King of the Ring rumble at the eighth annual Combat Bots competition on May 3.
Team members were senior Alexander Vlahos, juniors Ian Chang, Thomas Grandizio and Michael Scanlon and sophomore Michael Mendelson.
"The team was excited when they were declared the winner of the rumble," High School Combat Bots coach and teacher Ken Grimm said. "I'm proud of all of our teams. Their dedication to quality work and many hours spent working after school preparing for competitions is to be commended."
Team "Krispy Kreme," with sophomores Sam Feczko, Nicholas Guy and Luis Navas, finished second.
A team of HS students won 1st place at the Annual Combat @4lbcombatbots Comp. Team "Dilly Dilly" won the King of the Ring rumble. The "Krispy Kreme" team finished second. Watch Krispy Kreme destroy the competition. @FCAHSRobotics pic.twitter.com/Fgt4JL38QC— Fox Chapel Area SD (@FCASD) May 7, 2018
Combat Bots promotes STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education where students design, test and engineer robots. A total of 42 Battle Bot teams from 11 schools across Pittsburgh participated in the contest at Pittsburgh Technical College.
