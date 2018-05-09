Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Fox Chapel

Fox Chapel Area's 'Dilly Dilly' robotics team wins Combat Bots rumble

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Wednesday, May 9, 2018, 10:48 a.m.
Fox Chapel Area students won the top prize at the 8th annual Battle Bots competition on May 3, 2018.
Updated 20 hours ago

Fox Chapel Area High School robotics students on team "Dilly Dilly" won the King of the Ring rumble at the eighth annual Combat Bots competition on May 3.

Team members were senior Alexander Vlahos, juniors Ian Chang, Thomas Grandizio and Michael Scanlon and sophomore Michael Mendelson.

"The team was excited when they were declared the winner of the rumble," High School Combat Bots coach and teacher Ken Grimm said. "I'm proud of all of our teams. Their dedication to quality work and many hours spent working after school preparing for competitions is to be commended."

Team "Krispy Kreme," with sophomores Sam Feczko, Nicholas Guy and Luis Navas, finished second.

Combat Bots promotes STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education where students design, test and engineer robots. A total of 42 Battle Bot teams from 11 schools across Pittsburgh participated in the contest at Pittsburgh Technical College.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

