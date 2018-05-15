Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Team Friends sows seeds of social inclusion with O'Hara gardening event

Christine Manganas | Tuesday, May 15, 2018, 10:09 a.m.
Emily Broderick, 28, and Team Friends founder Susan Cataldi, mulch around the 105 freshly planted perennials at the Lauri Ann West Community Center May 2.
Christine Manganas | For the Tribune-Review
Emily Broderick, 28, and Team Friends founder Susan Cataldi, mulch around the 105 freshly planted perennials at the Lauri Ann West Community Center May 2.
Team Friends member Rick O'Connor digs a hole at the Lauri Ann West Community Center during a planting event on May 2.
Christine Manganas | For the Tribune-Review
Team Friends member Rick O'Connor digs a hole at the Lauri Ann West Community Center during a planting event on May 2.
Tim Vey, front, works with landscape company owner Dan Eichenlaub during a planting event on May 2 at Lauri Ann West Community Center.
Christine Manganas | For the Tribune-Review
Tim Vey, front, works with landscape company owner Dan Eichenlaub during a planting event on May 2 at Lauri Ann West Community Center.

Updated 22 hours ago

With more than 105 perennials planted May 2 at Lauri Ann West Community Center in O'Hara, “Garden Captain” Tim Vey lost count of how many he dug into the ground himself.

To sum it up, he said, “it was a lot.”

Vey, 32, of Fox Chapel, is a member of Team Friends, a nonprofit group focused on the needs of adults with intellectual disabilities.

About 25 members learned the process of digging, planting and mulching a garden during the event aimed at giving back to the community, Team Friends Founder Susan Cataldi said.

“So many times you will see people giving to people with disabilities so I think it is very important that people with disabilities should be shown that they can give back to the community as well,” Cataldi said.

Founded in 2014, Team Friends targets the need for social inclusion of adults with intellectual disabilities after graduating high school. Retiring after 20 years as a Fox Chapel Area High School teacher, Cataldi wanted to continue to help her students with disabilities to grow.

“Even if its just digging a hole, when they are at home they can fully participate and know that it doesn't have to be done for them,” Cataldi said.

With an event like gardening, volunteer Linda Angelo said the growth is twofold.

“I think seeing it through until the end really gives them a sense of pleasure,” Angelo said.

With help from Indiana Township-based Eichenlaub Landscaping, members worked diligently to beautify the lawn at the community center.

For owner Dan Eichenlaub, the event is the perfect metaphor for members of Team Friends and others with intellectual disabilities.

“The clients can come back and see how these plants will grow just as they do,” Eichenlaub said.

Eichenlaub has previously sponsored awards at Fox Chapel Area High School called the Eichenlaub Growth Awards, given to the students that didn't flourish academically but rather grew in other ways.

“We planted a tree on the campus for them and they could come back after they graduated to see how much it has grown,” Eichenlaub said.

Team Friends meets once a month and plans events that connect members to the community. Last month, they cooked and shared a meal at the Community United Methodist Church in Aspinwall. Through the summer, they plan a trip to Kennywood and to a Pirates game.

Vey said he earned the captain's title because of his love of plants and his experience as a landscaper.

“My favorite part is definitely the mulching,” he said.

Christine Manganas is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me