Fox Chapel

Trail Mix, Lucky Ducky Derby coming to O'Hara's Squaw Valley Park

Christine Manganas | Thursday, May 10, 2018, 10:27 a.m.
Andrew Larsen looks back at a friend on the train ride during the Trail Mix Party hosted by the District Association at Squaw Valley Park in O'Hara in 2015.
Jan Pakler | For Trib Total Media
Updated 8 hours ago

Hold your horses — or in this case ducks — the race is about to start at Squaw Valley Park in O'Hara.

The District Association will host its annual Trail Mix party on May 23, an outdoor festival featuring rubber duck races, live music, picnic food, face painting and other family friendly activities.

“My favorite thing about this event is bringing a bunch of organizations together,” said District Association treasurer Colin Fischetti. “That's what we're all about, bringing our communities together.”

The party, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., is free to all members. Cost is $10 for non-members or $20 per family.

The District Association operates with a goal to fund beautification projects in the six communities that comprise the Fox Chapel Area School District. The group also assists with projects in Harmar.

Fischetti said the aim is to decide where financial gaps sit within the communities and raise money to fill them.

Most recently, the group has donated to the Aspinwall Riverfront Park dog area and the Sharpsburg Community Library.

The highlight of the annual party is the Lucky Ducky Derby, hosted by the Pittsburgh North Optimist Foundation.

Participants can purchase a yellow rubber duck for $10 and cheer it on as it floats along the creek to the finish line.

The top two finishers win a cash prize.

“All of the kids and families are centered around this race in the park,” Fischetti said. “Its always been such a hit because its such a unique idea.”

Sharpsburg resident and District Association board member Adrianne Laing appreciates the mission of the organization and looks forward to exposing her two children to this event each year.

She encourages anyone within the seven communities to join the association.

“It makes sense if you live in one of these communities to become a member because the money all comes back around to helping your neighborhoods,” Laing said.

This year, to coincide with the party's name, participants will be able to make a bag of personalized snacks.

Christine Manganas is a freelance writer.

