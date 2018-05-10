UPMC St. Margaret's Heather Sakely earns Geriatrics Teacher of the Year Award

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

UPMC St. Margaret Director of Geriatric Pharmacotherapy Heather Sakely has been awarded the Healthcare Professional Geriatrics Teacher of the Year Award.

Sakely, a Baldwin resident, was honored during a symposium at the Pittsburgh Marriott City Center by the Pennsylvania Geriatrics Society , western division, for her contributions in the training and progress of geriatrics education.

“Dr. Sakely is an inspiration to many of the learners who have come through Western Pennsylvania,” David Yuan, St. Margaret Director of Geriatric Fellowship, said.

“She is laying the groundwork for a geriatrics pharmacy program that develops the next generation of leaders and produces research that advances our understanding of our seniors.”

Sakely received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Duquesne University in 2004 prior to completing a Family Medicine Pharmacy Residency at UPMC St. Margaret, near Aspinwall.

She complements her role as an educator with research experience that includes serving as the principal investigator of the PIVOTs research (Pharmacist-led Reduction of Drug Therapy Problems in an Interprofessional Geriatric Practice) since 2012. The study assesses the impact of collaboration between pharmacists and doctors in nursing home, assisted living and independent living environments.

As a geriatrics teacher of both physicians and pharmacists, Sakely directs UPMC St. Margaret's PGY2 Geriatric Pharmacy Residency program and has developed a curriculum for a geriatric pharmacy residency that includes an integrated system of collaborating pharmacists and doctors in inpatient, outpatient and long-term care settings.

She is an adjunct instructor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy, a planning committee member for the Annual Clinical Update in Geriatric Medicine and co-course director for Geriatric Medicine Core Curriculum.

Sakely is a member of several professional organizations including the American College of Clinical Pharmacy, the American Society of Health System Pharmacists, the American Society of Consultant Pharmacists and the Pennsylvania Geriatric Society, western division.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.