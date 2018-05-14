Foxwall EMS names Kevin Albright as assistant chief

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After serving seven years as crew leader at Foxwall EMS, Kevin Albright is the new assistant chief of the ambulance service.

The University of Pittsburgh graduate and Squirrel Hill resident said he is looking forward to “more responsibility and bringing more training” to the crew, which serves Aspinwall and Fox Chapel.

Albright works full-time as an Allegheny County 911 dispatcher but volunteers several shifts each week at the Squaw Run Road station.

“Kevin brings good experience in fire, rescue and EMS,” Foxwall Commander Josh Worth said. “He's a great resource.”

Founded in 1978, Foxwall responds to more than 700 calls a year. Members also offer community outreach with flu shot clinics, first aid training and disaster preparedness.

Albright was instrumental in launching the group's new bike unit that will bring equipped responders in closer contact with Aspinwall residents several days a week.

“It's a great way for staff to interact with people,” Albright said.

With its mix of tree-lined streets and commercial corridors, Albright said Aspinwall reminds him of his hometown of Doylestown, PA.

“It has the same small-town feel with people sitting on their porches,” he said. “It's a nice way to talk with people and we're looking to have a strong presence.”

About a dozen of the 35-man crew are bike-trained.

