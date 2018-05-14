Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Foxwall EMS names Kevin Albright as assistant chief

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, May 14, 2018, 12:39 p.m.
Kevin Albright is the new assistant chief at Foxwall EMS.
submitted
Kevin Albright is the new assistant chief at Foxwall EMS.

Updated 11 hours ago

After serving seven years as crew leader at Foxwall EMS, Kevin Albright is the new assistant chief of the ambulance service.

The University of Pittsburgh graduate and Squirrel Hill resident said he is looking forward to “more responsibility and bringing more training” to the crew, which serves Aspinwall and Fox Chapel.

Albright works full-time as an Allegheny County 911 dispatcher but volunteers several shifts each week at the Squaw Run Road station.

“Kevin brings good experience in fire, rescue and EMS,” Foxwall Commander Josh Worth said. “He's a great resource.”

Founded in 1978, Foxwall responds to more than 700 calls a year. Members also offer community outreach with flu shot clinics, first aid training and disaster preparedness.

Albright was instrumental in launching the group's new bike unit that will bring equipped responders in closer contact with Aspinwall residents several days a week.

“It's a great way for staff to interact with people,” Albright said.

With its mix of tree-lined streets and commercial corridors, Albright said Aspinwall reminds him of his hometown of Doylestown, PA.

“It has the same small-town feel with people sitting on their porches,” he said. “It's a nice way to talk with people and we're looking to have a strong presence.”

About a dozen of the 35-man crew are bike-trained.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me