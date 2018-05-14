Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Fox Chapel

St. Margaret Foundation celebrates 30th annual 5K to benefit patient services

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, May 14, 2018, 10:06 a.m.

Updated 14 hours ago

St. Margaret Foundation will host its 30th annual Brian Demchak Hope Run, a 5K run/walk on May 20.

The family friendly event kicks off at 8:30 a.m. at UPMC St. Margaret near Aspinwall and winds along Freeport Road.

Participants will start and finish the race adjacent to the Plant the Seed of Hope Memorial Garden where colorful wind spinners can be purchased to honor or memorialize loved ones.

The after-party includes the Taste of Fox Chapel where local restaurants give away free samples. There will be live music by rock group, Alias Morris, as well as free children's activities.

Cost is $35 on race day.

Proceeds benefit medication, transportation and other services for patients at St. Margaret.

Register at stmargaretfoundation.org

