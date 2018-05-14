Student actors can audition for 'Once Upon a Mattress'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Aspiring teen actors can audition for Stage Right's summer production of “Once Upon a Mattress,” a medieval musical comedy coming in August.

The O'Hara-based Stage Right Performing Arts and Education will have a casting call for theater lovers who are rising ninth graders through seniors in high school.

Auditions will be 3 to 5 p.m. June 5 and 5 to 6:30 p.m. June 6 at Fox Chapel Area High School's choir room, 611 Field Club Rd.

The group also is looking for musicians for the pit.

Stage Right's creative team includes stage director Bill Ivins and musical directors Jenna Hayes and Benjamin Bliss.

Ivins said the show is a hilarious take on the classic “Princess and the Pea,” and is at times romantic, melodic and raucous.

“This rollicking spin on the familiar classic of royal courtship and comeuppance provides for some side-splitting shenanigans,” he said.

Anyone interested should prepare 32 bars of a song and bring sheet music for the accompanist or an MP3 backing track.

If students have a headshot and résumé, they should bring it. If not, Ivins will take a photo and help compile the information on site.

Actors will be asked to read selected lines from a script which will be provided.

Email Ivins at contact@stagerightpgh.org or call 412-228-0566 to schedule an audition appointment. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Musicians should contact Hayes at contact@stagerightpgh.org.

Rehearsals and performances will be at Aspinwall Riverfront Park, off Freeport Road in Aspinwall. There will be six performances: Aug. 9–11 and 16–18.

Stage Right is always looking for people to help behind the scenes too, Ivins said.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.