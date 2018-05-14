Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Student actors can audition for 'Once Upon a Mattress'

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, May 14, 2018, 11:54 a.m.
Stage Right is looking for student actors for its summer production of “Once Upon a Mattress.” Auditions will be June 5-6 at Fox Chapel Area High School.
submitted
Stage Right is looking for student actors for its summer production of “Once Upon a Mattress.” Auditions will be June 5-6 at Fox Chapel Area High School.

Updated 12 hours ago

Aspiring teen actors can audition for Stage Right's summer production of “Once Upon a Mattress,” a medieval musical comedy coming in August.

The O'Hara-based Stage Right Performing Arts and Education will have a casting call for theater lovers who are rising ninth graders through seniors in high school.

Auditions will be 3 to 5 p.m. June 5 and 5 to 6:30 p.m. June 6 at Fox Chapel Area High School's choir room, 611 Field Club Rd.

The group also is looking for musicians for the pit.

Stage Right's creative team includes stage director Bill Ivins and musical directors Jenna Hayes and Benjamin Bliss.

Ivins said the show is a hilarious take on the classic “Princess and the Pea,” and is at times romantic, melodic and raucous.

“This rollicking spin on the familiar classic of royal courtship and comeuppance provides for some side-splitting shenanigans,” he said.

Anyone interested should prepare 32 bars of a song and bring sheet music for the accompanist or an MP3 backing track.

If students have a headshot and résumé, they should bring it. If not, Ivins will take a photo and help compile the information on site.

Actors will be asked to read selected lines from a script which will be provided.

Email Ivins at contact@stagerightpgh.org or call 412-228-0566 to schedule an audition appointment. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Musicians should contact Hayes at contact@stagerightpgh.org.

Rehearsals and performances will be at Aspinwall Riverfront Park, off Freeport Road in Aspinwall. There will be six performances: Aug. 9–11 and 16–18.

Stage Right is always looking for people to help behind the scenes too, Ivins said.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me