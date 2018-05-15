Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Aspinwall's digital pet directory set to launch Saturday

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Tuesday, May 15, 2018, 11:42 a.m.
Aspinwall will start a database to store pet photos and owner information to help reunite lost animals and residents.
Keith Hodan | Tribune-Review
Aspinwall will start a database to store pet photos and owner information to help reunite lost animals and residents.

Updated 21 hours ago

The Aspinwall online pet directory will launch Saturday, with a kick-off event where residents can register their four-legged friends with the borough police department.

Sponsored by the police and Aspinwall Neighborhood Watch, the digital pet directory is expected to create a speedy reunion between lost pets and their owners.

Spearheaded by police Officer Michael Broker, the database will include pictures of pets and owner information to help reunite pets found without tags, Neighborhood Watch member Sarah Shaffer said.

“All residents are encouraged to register their cats and dogs, even if they have a microchip,” Shaffer said.

The pet directory will be accessible to borough staff and police only.

The kick-off event will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 19 in the parking lot at the municipal building along Commercial Avenue.

The pet-friendly event includes on-site registration, free pet photos, food trucks, homemade pet treats, a K-9 demo and pets for adoption from Humane Animal Rescue. Residents can also purchase permits for the borough's off-leash park.

The online directory will be open to Aspinwall residents beginning May 20 at aspinwallneighborhoodwatch.com/pets.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me