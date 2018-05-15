Aspinwall's digital pet directory set to launch Saturday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Aspinwall online pet directory will launch Saturday, with a kick-off event where residents can register their four-legged friends with the borough police department.

Sponsored by the police and Aspinwall Neighborhood Watch, the digital pet directory is expected to create a speedy reunion between lost pets and their owners.

Spearheaded by police Officer Michael Broker, the database will include pictures of pets and owner information to help reunite pets found without tags, Neighborhood Watch member Sarah Shaffer said.

“All residents are encouraged to register their cats and dogs, even if they have a microchip,” Shaffer said.

The pet directory will be accessible to borough staff and police only.

The kick-off event will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 19 in the parking lot at the municipal building along Commercial Avenue.

The pet-friendly event includes on-site registration, free pet photos, food trucks, homemade pet treats, a K-9 demo and pets for adoption from Humane Animal Rescue. Residents can also purchase permits for the borough's off-leash park.

The online directory will be open to Aspinwall residents beginning May 20 at aspinwallneighborhoodwatch.com/pets.

