Fox Chapel

Photo Gallery: Fishing rodeo for hospitalized veterans

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Thursday, May 17, 2018, 10:21 a.m.
Marine veteran David Terrell show off his catch of the day while fishing at the 6th Annual Fish Rodeo at Squaw Valley Park in O'Hara on May 8, 2018.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Army veteran Bill Wright gets his line ready for fishing at Squaw Valley Park in O'Hara at the annual fishing rodeo. Wright was transported from the HJ Heinz VA Hospital in O'Hara and also sang 'The Lords Prayer' before lunch was served by the Morningside VFW on May 8, 2018.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Service dog Blue Boy spends the day visiting with veterans at the 6th annual Fish Rodeo at Squaw Valley Park in O'Hara on May 8. 2018. Fishing (center) is Navy veteran Jim Morris from Southwestern Veterans Center who brought in seven bass for the day.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Service dog Blue Boy spends the day visiting with veterans at the 6th annual Fish Rodeo at Squaw Valley Park in O'Hara on May 8. 2018. Fishing (center) is Navy veteran Jim Morris from Southwestern Veterans Center who brought in seven bass for the day.

More than 125 hospitalized veterans attended the sixth annual Fishing Rodeo at Squaw Valley Park in O'Hara, hosted by the Morningside VFW Post 3945.

VFW members stocked the pond prior to the May 8 event, making it probable that the vets could reel in a catch at the park along Fox Chapel Road.

John Santoriello, post commander, said the veterans look forward to the event each year for the fishing, picnic lunch and friendship.

Patients are transported in from Veterans Affairs facilities across the region and all are awarded medals and given gift bags to take with them.

“The hospitalized vets cherish the day out with other veterans for camaraderie and friendship and it gives them a day out of the hospital,” Santoriello said. “It makes their day better than the day before.”

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

