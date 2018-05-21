Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Fox Chapel Area musicians selected to perform with state's top student orchestras

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, May 21, 2018, 10:54 a.m.
Fox Chapel Area orchestra students.
submitted
Fox Chapel Area orchestra students.
Fox Chapel Area students selected for the PMEA performances.
submitted
Fox Chapel Area students selected for the PMEA performances.

Updated 8 hours ago

Fox Chapel Area High School musicians were chosen to perform with the best of their peers from across the state.

The following students were selected for the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association (PMEA) orchestras:

• PMEA All-State Orchestra — Five students were selected by audition. They are seniors Benjamin Franks-Meinert and Andreas Paljug; juniors Ji-Yool Moon and Chloe Yofan; and sophomore Felix Veser. The orchestra included 120 of the best student-musicians from across the state. The festival was hosted April 18-21 in Lancaster.

• PMEA 2017 Western Region State Orchestra — Six students were selected by audition. They are seniors Benjamin Franks-Meinert, Elizabeth Mountz and Andreas Paljug; juniors Ji-Yool Moon and Chloe Yofan; and sophomore Felix Veser. The orchestra saw 120 students performing at a festival in March at Sharon High School.

• PMEA District 1 Orchestra — Eight students were selected by application to perform with student-musicians from across the Pittsburgh area. They are seniors Benjamin Franks-Meinert, Elizabeth Mountz and Andreas Paljug; juniors Ji-Yool Moon, Seo Yeon Wang and Chloe Yofan; and sophomores Chaehyun “Cuna” Kim and Felix Veser. A total of 150 students were selected for the festival which was earlier this year at Gateway High School.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me