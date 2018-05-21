Fox Chapel Area musicians selected to perform with state's top student orchestras

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Fox Chapel Area High School musicians were chosen to perform with the best of their peers from across the state.

The following students were selected for the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association (PMEA) orchestras:

• PMEA All-State Orchestra — Five students were selected by audition. They are seniors Benjamin Franks-Meinert and Andreas Paljug; juniors Ji-Yool Moon and Chloe Yofan; and sophomore Felix Veser. The orchestra included 120 of the best student-musicians from across the state. The festival was hosted April 18-21 in Lancaster.

• PMEA 2017 Western Region State Orchestra — Six students were selected by audition. They are seniors Benjamin Franks-Meinert, Elizabeth Mountz and Andreas Paljug; juniors Ji-Yool Moon and Chloe Yofan; and sophomore Felix Veser. The orchestra saw 120 students performing at a festival in March at Sharon High School.

• PMEA District 1 Orchestra — Eight students were selected by application to perform with student-musicians from across the Pittsburgh area. They are seniors Benjamin Franks-Meinert, Elizabeth Mountz and Andreas Paljug; juniors Ji-Yool Moon, Seo Yeon Wang and Chloe Yofan; and sophomores Chaehyun “Cuna” Kim and Felix Veser. A total of 150 students were selected for the festival which was earlier this year at Gateway High School.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review.