Fox Chapel

Sharpsburg seeking applicants for public works chief

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, May 21, 2018, 10:03 a.m.
A worker for the Sharpsburg Department of Public Works paints the sidewalk guards along North Canal Street.
Sidney Davis | Trib Total Media
Sharpsburg is looking for a full-time public works director.

Experience in water, sewer and street maintenance is preferred. The salary is based on qualifications and includes a full benefit package, Manager Bill Rossey said.

Responsibilities include planning and overseeing work that targets sewers, streets, parks and other repairs.

“The director is the administrative and supervisory head of the department,” Rossey said.

A minimum of five years of management experience is preferred. A complete job description is available at the borough office from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays or by emailing manager@sharpsburgborough.com.

Anyone interested should send a resume to Manager Bill Rossey, 1611 Main Street, Sharpsburg, PA 15215 or email to manager@sharpsburgborough.com.

Resumes will be accepted until the position is filled.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

