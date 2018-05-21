Rotary Club honors students for academics and altruism

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Rotary Club of Fox Chapel Area this month honored 24 graduating seniors for their academics and for striving to meet the Rotary ideals of good citizenship and service.

The group was comprised of 15 Fox Chapel Area High School seniors and nine from Shady Side Academy.

“It is truly inspiring to listen to each student talk about their accomplishments and goals,” Rotary president Tom Benic said. “Both local schools and parents in the community are obviously doing a fine job in not only educating the next generation but also instilling ideals of good citizenship.”

Two students — FCA's Jacob Klein and Leila Skinner of SSA — were each awarded the $2,000 ‘Service Above Self' scholarship from the Rotary.

The other students, chosen by the academic departments at both schools, received $200 each.

The annual awards luncheons at the Pittsburgh Field Club off of Squaw Run Road are highlights of the year for the club members, Benic said.

The Fox Chapel Area students included Eui Shin Jung, Cassidy Carson, Abbe Cohen, Elizabeth Sodini, Karissa Becer, Guinevere Stearns, Serena Smith, Elizabeth Mountz, Helen Paulini, Rebekah Polcyn, Emma Francioni, Jacob Klein, Jeff Savin, Alexander Miles and Julia Kiszka.

The Shady Side Academy students included Vince Lazzaris, Rachel Winterhalter, Leila Skinner, Charlotte Everett, Nicholas Becker, Heather Grune, Ashvin Dhawan, Emma Thai, Sasha Arefyev and Henry Friedlander.

For more on the Rotary, visit portal.clubrunner.ca/4994

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.