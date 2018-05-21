Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Rotary Club honors students for academics and altruism

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, May 21, 2018, 12:48 p.m.
Shady Side Academy students were honored by the Rotary Club of Fox Chapel Area in May at the Pittsburgh Field Club.
submitted
Shady Side Academy students were honored by the Rotary Club of Fox Chapel Area in May at the Pittsburgh Field Club.
Fox Chapel Area students were honored by the Rotary Club of Fox Chapel Area in May at the Pittsburgh Field Club.
submitted
Fox Chapel Area students were honored by the Rotary Club of Fox Chapel Area in May at the Pittsburgh Field Club.

Updated 6 hours ago

The Rotary Club of Fox Chapel Area this month honored 24 graduating seniors for their academics and for striving to meet the Rotary ideals of good citizenship and service.

The group was comprised of 15 Fox Chapel Area High School seniors and nine from Shady Side Academy.

“It is truly inspiring to listen to each student talk about their accomplishments and goals,” Rotary president Tom Benic said. “Both local schools and parents in the community are obviously doing a fine job in not only educating the next generation but also instilling ideals of good citizenship.”

Two students — FCA's Jacob Klein and Leila Skinner of SSA — were each awarded the $2,000 ‘Service Above Self' scholarship from the Rotary.

The other students, chosen by the academic departments at both schools, received $200 each.

The annual awards luncheons at the Pittsburgh Field Club off of Squaw Run Road are highlights of the year for the club members, Benic said.

The Fox Chapel Area students included Eui Shin Jung, Cassidy Carson, Abbe Cohen, Elizabeth Sodini, Karissa Becer, Guinevere Stearns, Serena Smith, Elizabeth Mountz, Helen Paulini, Rebekah Polcyn, Emma Francioni, Jacob Klein, Jeff Savin, Alexander Miles and Julia Kiszka.

The Shady Side Academy students included Vince Lazzaris, Rachel Winterhalter, Leila Skinner, Charlotte Everett, Nicholas Becker, Heather Grune, Ashvin Dhawan, Emma Thai, Sasha Arefyev and Henry Friedlander.

For more on the Rotary, visit portal.clubrunner.ca/4994

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me