Fox Chapel

O'Hara opens Edible Trail; pears, blueberries available to pick along path

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 11:57 a.m.
An edible trail in Woodland Park, O'Hara, will be marked so users know which plants provide fruit.
submitted
An edible trail in Woodland Park, O'Hara, will be marked so users know which plants provide fruit.
Township officials celebrate the opening of an edible trail at Woodland Park in O'Hara.
submitted
Township officials celebrate the opening of an edible trail at Woodland Park in O'Hara.

Updated 12 hours ago

A leisurely stroll with a side of strawberries is now possible with the opening of The Edible Trail at Woodland Park in O'Hara.

Township officials celebrated a ribbon-cutting on May 23 for the grand opening of the trail, the first of its kind in the Lower Valley, Manager Julie Jakubec said.

“It's the latest addition to our expansive park system,” Jakubec said.

The trail is aimed at educating park-goers and encouraging stewardship, she said. Five and a half laps is one mile.

“Along the path, there are edible fruits and plants that users will be able to pick and eat once mature,” Jakubec said.

Fruit plants are clearly marked. The park sits along Villa Drive, off Dorseyville Road.

The edible trail has been targeted by council for about three years, with members approving $10,000 in last year's budget for construction.

Installed along the upper meadow of the park, the trail includes bird-friendly habitats in a largely natural setting.

Members of the community already have given the trail a thumbs-up. Cub scouts from Pack 381 pitched in to plant fruit trees that include a dwarf Seckel pear tree, a Jersey blueberry bush, three Autumn Britten raspberry bushes and a Patriot blueberry bush.

Jakubec said the trail is expected to complement the park's other amenities which include a picnic shelter, ball field and playground. Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

