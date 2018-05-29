Photo Gallery: Memorial Day in Aspinwall

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Thousands of people from across the Lower Valley lined the streets of Aspinwall on May 28 for the Memorial Day parade, waving flags and paying respect to veterans who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

There was a service at the American Legion along Commercial Avenue that included a Color Guard and 21-gun salute, followed by the parade that featured 55 participants — the most popular of which was the bright yellow Pikachu character from Pokemon. He cruised the streets in a black convertible to rousing cheers from the crowd.

Steamy temperatures reached a high near 90 degrees but no one appeared to mind, parade coordinator Barb Leonard said.

“The response has been fantastic,” Leonard said. “They loved it.”

The parade included the Fox Chapel Area band and cheerleaders, Aspinwall volunteer fire department, Pittsburgh Firefighters Memorial Pipe Band and costumed “Star Wars” characters.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.