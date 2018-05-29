Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Fox Chapel

Photo Gallery: Memorial Day in Aspinwall

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 1:33 p.m.
Fox Chapel Area High School cheerleader Christy Huynh of Blawnox dances her way through the streets of Aspinwall at the annual Memorial Day parade on May 28, 2018.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Fox Chapel Area High School cheerleader Christy Huynh of Blawnox dances her way through the streets of Aspinwall at the annual Memorial Day parade on May 28, 2018.
Mary Turner, 2, of O'Hara sits in a wagon waving flags and watching fire trucks along Eastern Avenue in Aspinwall during the Memorial Day parade on May 28, 2018.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Mary Turner, 2, of O'Hara sits in a wagon waving flags and watching fire trucks along Eastern Avenue in Aspinwall during the Memorial Day parade on May 28, 2018.
Marine Lance Corporal James Balzer (left) opens flags at the start of the Aspinwall Memorial Day parade, along with Josh Hilty and Billy Rice, on May 28, 2018.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Marine Lance Corporal James Balzer (left) opens flags at the start of the Aspinwall Memorial Day parade, along with Josh Hilty and Billy Rice, on May 28, 2018.
The Pittsburgh Penguins mascot 'Iceburgh' made a guest appearance to celebrate Memorial Day at the Aspinwall parade on May 28.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
The Pittsburgh Penguins mascot 'Iceburgh' made a guest appearance to celebrate Memorial Day at the Aspinwall parade on May 28.
Cub Scout Pack 381 marched in the Memorial Day parade in Aspinwall on May 28, 2018.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Cub Scout Pack 381 marched in the Memorial Day parade in Aspinwall on May 28, 2018.
Pokemon character Pikachu waves to crowds that lined the streets of the Aspinwall annual Memorial Day parade on May 28, 2018.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Pokemon character Pikachu waves to crowds that lined the streets of the Aspinwall annual Memorial Day parade on May 28, 2018.

Updated 14 hours ago

Thousands of people from across the Lower Valley lined the streets of Aspinwall on May 28 for the Memorial Day parade, waving flags and paying respect to veterans who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

There was a service at the American Legion along Commercial Avenue that included a Color Guard and 21-gun salute, followed by the parade that featured 55 participants — the most popular of which was the bright yellow Pikachu character from Pokemon. He cruised the streets in a black convertible to rousing cheers from the crowd.

Steamy temperatures reached a high near 90 degrees but no one appeared to mind, parade coordinator Barb Leonard said.

“The response has been fantastic,” Leonard said. “They loved it.”

The parade included the Fox Chapel Area band and cheerleaders, Aspinwall volunteer fire department, Pittsburgh Firefighters Memorial Pipe Band and costumed “Star Wars” characters.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

