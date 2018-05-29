Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Fox Chapel

Fox Chapel Farmers Market opens June 13

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 3:24 p.m.
Fox Chapel Farmers Market returns to Shady Side Academy on June 13.
Fan favorite, the Fox Chapel Farmers Market, returns for its eighth season on June 13.

Featuring locally sourced, seasonal produce, food and specialty items from area vendors, the market operates from Shady Side Academy

Senior School campus at 423 Fox Chapel Road, Fox Chapel.

It will be open from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 24.

Shoppers can find fruits, vegetables, flowers, grass-fed beef, fresh honey, pickles, preserves, wood-fired pizza and cookies.

Vendors are set up near the new McIlroy Center for Science and Innovation at the front of the campus. Some of the booths include the Shady Side Academy farm, Barlow Bakes, Chez Lapin, Earth Wheel & Fire Pizza, Magnolia on Main, Millie's Homemade Ice Cream, The Pickled Chef, Pisarcik Greenhouses and Flower Farm and Pittsburgher Highland Farm.

The Farmers Market and Shady Side Academy farm are directed by Gianna Fazioli, and the market is managed by Shady Side Academy students. This year's student market managers are juniors Natalie Capretto, Isabella Cavagna and Jonathan Hung.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

