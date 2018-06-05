O'Hara swim-a-thon will help feed hungry children in Fox Chapel Area

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A community swim-a-thon to benefit hungry children will be Sunday morning in O'Hara.

For the fifth consecutive year, Community Swim Club along Aqua Drive will host its fundraiser, this year to benefit Backpack for Hunger.

The event is 8 to 11 a.m. and there are designated times for swimmers of all ages.

Everyone is welcome, organizers said.

“There is no registration, just show up and swim for a great cause,” volunteer Lisa Bowden said.

Pledges can be made per lap or by flat donation. A pledge form is available at backpackforhunger.org.

The swim club has brought in money for a variety of local causes over the past four years, including the O'Hara-based Live Like Lou, which supports ALS research.

This year's recipient, Backpack for Hunger, provides free weekend care bags of food for children in the Fox Chapel Area School District where about 800 children are eligible for free or reduced-price lunch.

“These students at least have a school lunch during the school week,” Bowden said. “The weekends are when they may face the most extreme food insecurity.”

Backpack for Hunger operates year-round, providing weekend food bags to children who participate in a free summer lunch program.

The Community Swim Club is at 100 Aqua Drive.

For more information, contact Bowden at 412-418-6254 or at lbowden11@comcast.net.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.