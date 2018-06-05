Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

O'Hara swim-a-thon will help feed hungry children in Fox Chapel Area

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Tuesday, June 5, 2018, 11:16 a.m.
Members of the Community Swim Club team chant before a meet.
Jan Pakler | for The Herald
Members of the Community Swim Club team chant before a meet.

Updated 5 hours ago

A community swim-a-thon to benefit hungry children will be Sunday morning in O'Hara.

For the fifth consecutive year, Community Swim Club along Aqua Drive will host its fundraiser, this year to benefit Backpack for Hunger.

The event is 8 to 11 a.m. and there are designated times for swimmers of all ages.

Everyone is welcome, organizers said.

“There is no registration, just show up and swim for a great cause,” volunteer Lisa Bowden said.

Pledges can be made per lap or by flat donation. A pledge form is available at backpackforhunger.org.

The swim club has brought in money for a variety of local causes over the past four years, including the O'Hara-based Live Like Lou, which supports ALS research.

This year's recipient, Backpack for Hunger, provides free weekend care bags of food for children in the Fox Chapel Area School District where about 800 children are eligible for free or reduced-price lunch.

“These students at least have a school lunch during the school week,” Bowden said. “The weekends are when they may face the most extreme food insecurity.”

Backpack for Hunger operates year-round, providing weekend food bags to children who participate in a free summer lunch program.

The Community Swim Club is at 100 Aqua Drive.

For more information, contact Bowden at 412-418-6254 or at lbowden11@comcast.net.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me