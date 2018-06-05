Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Fox Chapel

UPMC St. Margaret dermatologist named 'Everyday Hero'

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Tuesday, June 5, 2018, 12:57 p.m.
Melissa Pugliano-Mauro, M.D. and Dr. Lawrence R. John, UPMC primary care physician and vice-president of the Pa Medical Society.
submitted
Updated 3 hours ago

UPMC St. Margaret dermatologist Melissa Pugliano-Maura has earned the “Everyday Hero” award from the PA Medical Society for going above and beyond in providing patient care.

She is the first recipient from Pittsburgh to ever win the award and was selected from a statewide pool of nominations.

The honor is given monthly to a medical professional nominated by colleagues, staff or patients.

Pugliano-Maura is the clinic director of UPMC St. Margaret Dermatology, as well as the program director for the Department of Dermatology Residency Program at the University of Pittsburgh.

She was nominated by colleague Geoffrey Lim, who described her as selfless. Lim cited Pugliano-Mauro's diligence in coordinating lectures, fundraisers and fellowships. He applauded Pugliano-Mauro for her effort in developing the UPMC Center for Solid Organ Transplant Related Skin Disease, a clinic that specializes in treating patients who will have or have already had an organ transplant. Organ transplant patients are 65 percent more likely to develop life-threatening squamous-cell skin cancer.

Pugliano specializes in Mohs surgery, which is used to treat common types of skin cancer.

She completed her undergraduate degree in biology at Washington & Jefferson College before earning her medical degree from Drexel University College of Medicine.

Pugliano-Maura was presented her award during a brief ceremony on May 23 at her Harmar office, prior to a skin cancer clinic offered by her team during which they performed 110 screenings.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

