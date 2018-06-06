Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Fox Chapel

O'Hara names Scott Slagel police superintendent; Jim Farringer announces July retirement

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Wednesday, June 6, 2018, 1:33 p.m.
Jan Pakler | for The Herald
Updated 19 hours ago

Scott Slagel on Tuesday night was named incoming O'Hara Police Superintendent.

Slagel joined the township department in 1994 and was promoted to sergeant three years later.

He will replace Jim Farringer, who announced his retirement effective July 30.

Farringer has served in O'Hara for 40 years, having been hired as a patrolman in 1978.

“I can remember my first day walking through the door,” Farringer said. “I can't believe it's been that long.”

Farringer served 27 years under previous chief, the late Ray Schafer, before being promoted to superintendent in 2005.

“I'm going to miss the guys and the interaction with the residents,” he said.

He expects retirement to include a lot of traveling and motorcycle riding.

Farringer, who also served as the township's emergency management coordinator, was presented a proclamation from Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald to congratulate him for four decades of service.

Slagel was sworn in on Tuesday and will spend the next two months settling into the office before Farringer leaves. Slagel earned a degree in Administration of Justice from Penn State University and said he plans to focus on school safety and community policing.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

