Rotary Club of Fox Chapel Area raises $33,000 for charity

The Rotary Club of Fox Chapel Area brought in more than $33,000 at its annual charity golf classic and raffle to benefit Circles Sharpsburg and other local groups.

The event on May 21 at River Forest Country Club in Freeport saw a capacity 23 foursomes playing the course.

Proceeds will be distributed this summer, club President Tom Benic said.

The primary beneficiary this year is Circles Sharpsburg, a system of connecting people across socioeconomic lines to move families out of poverty.

Circles Sharpsburg includes residents from the borough as well as Millvale and O'Hara. Programs address employment, transportation and childcare issues that hinder progress towards financial stability.

Benic said the day's success was due in part to the corporate sponsors that contributed a significant percentage of the money raised. A major prize raffle, ticket auction with 38 prizes and a silent auction also contributed to the record total, he said. All of the prizes were donated by area businesses and Rotary members.

“This was the most competitive golf event we have ever had,” club President Tom Benic said. “We actually had a tie for first place at 8-under par, with the champion determined by matching scorecards. Three other foursomes were one stroke back at 7-under.”

The foursome of Jeff Coulter, Chris Becker, Chris Miceli and Dave McNaughton won the event.

Longest drives were made by T.J. Roser and Jenna Barbour; longest putts were Larry Rich and Ruth Ciemielewski; closet to the pin was Charlie Haeussner.

Past Fox Chapel Area Rotary beneficiaries have included All of Us Care, Aspinwall Meals on Wheels, Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania, Backpacks for Hunger, Camp Guyasuta, St. Margaret Hospital Bed Fund, Cooper-Siegel Library, Computers for Students, Family Worship Center Meals Program, Lauri Ann West Community Center and St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank.

The 2018 list of grant recipients will be determined in the coming weeks, Benic said.

For more, visit portal.clubrunner.ca/4994/

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.