National pickleball champ hits the courts at O'Hara community center

Lauri Ann West Community Center in O'Hara has become a hub for the trendy sport of pickleball and local enthusiasts last week got the chance to volley with the 2017 USA Pickleball Association National Champion.

Tyson McGuffin is a 28-year-old who played tennis in college before switching sports and winning the men's singles open division of the national championships at Palm Creek Golf and RV Resort in Casa Grande, AZ.

The Idaho resident now schedules tournaments and workshops into each month to help raise the sport's profile, which he said benefits players of all age and skill level.

Pickleball was created in the 1960s and is a mix of tennis, badminton, pingpong and other racquet sports. It is played on a court

20-by-44 feet and produces “richter-level” exercise, McGuffin said. Tennis averages about four hits per point while pickleball, with its turbulent rallies, doubles that. The lighter wiffle ball is less intimidating during volleys and smashes.

Lauri Ann West, the Powers Run Road facility, is equipped with three indoor courts where lessons and free play went on all winter and this summer, play will bounce outside on two courts.

The pickleball pro worked with foursomes to focus on high-level skills like volleying and positioning.

Fox Chapel resident Marie Cornelius said the sport is a strategic game.

The long weekend began Friday night with a pickle party, rocking three hours of play under McGuffin's watch.

Small-group instruction continued for the next two days.

Susan Buchman is a regular at the community center and has organized a number of tournaments locally. Her husband, Adam Goode, and 9-year-old twins are newcomers.

“You don't know if someone will be a great teacher just because they're a top player, but Tyson is wonderful to work with and learn from,” Buchman said. “He has a fun, easy-going approach that is exactly what recreational players like me benefit most from.”

Many local residents began playing when the O'Hara community center began classes more than two years ago.

McGuffin promotes the game not only for exercise but also for social aspects. The are so many “success stories” for getting healthy and meeting people, he said.

He recommends pickleball for the exceptional camaraderie among players of all levels. On his blog, the pro commends competition which ends afterwards in catching a burger or beverage together.

Kathy Demetri, organizer of McGuffin's visit, said he told the players to focus on their side of the net.

“He stressed to keep in mind things you can control,” Demetri said. “Good advice in many ways.”

Sharon Drake is a freelance writer.