Fox Chapel

Aspinwall earns Live Well Allegheny nod

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, June 18, 2018, 8:48 a.m.
Katherine Hook throws a ball at the Aspinwall dog park at the Ben Killian Field. The off-leash area is open during non-baseball league months.
Updated 3 hours ago

With an outdoor summer concert series, new off-leash dog park and weekly flea markets, Aspinwall's efforts towards wellness and socialization have earned it the Allegheny County Live Well designation.

It joins O'Hara, Sharpsburg and 56 other municipalities across the county that have earned the nod.

Launched in 2014, Live Well Allegheny embraces a broad concept that includes physical and mental health, safety, prevention and more. It is led by the county Board of Health and health department Director Karen Hacker.

“We are a growing community with a lot of new residents,” Manager Melissa Lang-O'Malley said.

“This is a positive initiative to promote community events and activities. The goal is to get people out and about.”

The borough hosts a slew of programs year-round aimed at getting neighbors together. Summer is particularly active with Family Fun Nights and the newly launched Rock the River concert series.

Family Fun Nights are scheduled once a month from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Aspinwall Recreational Area off Field Avenue.

O'Malley said it is a time for all ages to enjoy music and games. The next events, hosted free to the community by the civic association, are June 21 and July 12.

Rock the River includes concerts at 7 p.m. July 15, Aug. 19 and Sept. 6 at Aspinwall Riverfront Park. Organizers said it is the perfect venue to pack a picnic and enjoy live entertainment from rock to reggae.

Anita Prizio, county council member representing District 3, said she's pleased to see Aspinwall on board with widespread health and safety initiatives.

“I look forward to seeing the borough implement its plans and also to how the community members respond to these great initiatives,” she said.

Aspinwall councilmember Marcia Cooper last month proposed a unique project to recycle cigarette butts, which council is considering. She said the cigarette waste could be collected in bins near bus stops and bars and sent to a company that will save them from landfill.

O'Malley said all programs are announced online at aspinwallpa.com.

For more on the Live Well campaign, visit livewellallegheny.com.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at tpanizzi@tribweb.com, 412-782-2121 or @tawnyatrib.

