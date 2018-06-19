Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Fox Chapel Area taxes climb slightly

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 11:36 a.m.
Fox Chapel Area High School
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Fox Chapel Area High School

Updated 13 hours ago

Fox Chapel Area School District taxes will climb slightly for the 2018-19 school year.

The school board on June 11 approved its $103 million budget, establishing a property tax rate of 19.57 mills. It is an increase of .23 mills, or 1.2 percent.

The owner of a home assessed at $200,000 will pay $3,915, up from $3,868 this year, a difference of $47.

One mill brings in about $3.4 million. The increase is expected to generate an extra $808,000 to help district operations, said Bonnie Berzonski, district coordinator of communications.

Total district expenses are expected to be about $98.7 million, about $1.9 million up from this year.

Berzonski said highlights of the final budget reflect $654,351 in new computer equipment and $655,000 for technology, security cameras and playground units at the new Kerr Elementary School. Health care costs will increase slightly, by about 1.9 percent, but there will be no rate hikes for dental or vision.

The district will pay $15 million to the Public School Employees' Retirement System (PSERS).

“It is estimated that under the current rate structure proposed for funding PSERS, Fox Chapel Area will pay out nearly $55 million over the next five years,” Berzonski said.

This has necessitated the district to prepare for shortfalls in the budget, she said.

The district has committed fund balance reserves of $9.5 million to cover the increases and used $500,000 in 2017-2018 to bridge the funding gap.

“The district will continue to use committed fund balance reserves until the tax rates can keep pace and fund these costs,” she said.

Berzonski said salary line items will decrease 1.3 percent because of the early retirement incentive that was offered to the Fox Chapel Educators Association.

There are 10 teachers retiring on July 1 and only three will be replaced. Higher enrollment at Hartwood Elementary will require one new position.

In total, 54 teachers accepted the early retirement incentive and will leave over the next two years. They will not all be replaced.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me