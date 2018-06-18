Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Fox Chapel

Sharpsburg to host spay/neuter clinic

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, June 18, 2018, 1:10 p.m.
Mark Hofmann | Trib Total Media
Sharpsburg will partner with Animal Friends and Paws Across Pittsburgh to offer a spay and neuter clinic for cats on June 29.

Updated 4 hours ago

Sharpsburg residents can get their cats spayed or neutered for $20 through a clinic hosted by the borough on June 29.

The mobile clinic will be by appointment only at the municipal building, 1611 Main Street. It is being held in conjunction with rescue groups Animal Friends and Paws Across Pittsburgh.

The cost includes surgery, vaccines and flea treatment. Payment is required at scheduling.

“I encourage everyone with cats to bring their pets,” Mayor Matt Rudzki said.

“It will help keep your pets healthy and also reduce the feral cat population and stress on animal shelters.”

For more, call 412-847-7094.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

