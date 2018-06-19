O'Hara chiropractor participating in Pitt initiative

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

O'Hara resident Alex Tauberg is not promising to get rid of every pain in the neck.

But the Doctor of Chiropractic Medicine is part of a new collaborative initiative sponsored by the University of Pittsburgh to get patients suffering from back pain the best treatment.

Pitt's rehabilitation center established a cohort of doctors, physical therapists and chiropractors to help those living with pain. Tauberg jumped at the chance to be one of the first group of 65 practitioners to participate.

“[The goal] is to designate a provider who is the go-to to guide them through middle and lower back pain,” he said.

The doctor graduated from Fox Chapel Area High School in 2009 and traveled south to Eckerd College near St. Petersburg, Florida. He then went on to the National University of Health Sciences.

Following his cardiologist father into health care was an important path, Tauberg said.

Living in along the Florida coast was great but he missed his parents, hometown sports and playing hockey. Tauberg moved back less than a year ago and is pleased with his office just steps away from an ice hockey rink, where he spends downtime.

“The best exercise is the exercise you do,” he said.

“If it doesn't feel like work, do it. Most people like to do some activity: walking around the block, going on a hike, riding a bike leisurely. It doesn't have to be something you are drenched in sweat doing.”

The young doctor recognizes many people live with back pain.

“The problem is when daily aches and pains are interfering with your life — lifting your baby or playing golf or another sport.”

Eradicating every twinge or twist is not always the answer. Learning to live with the pain or preventing injuries is part of his mandate, Tauberg said.

“Research shows staying active is what keeps people happy and pain free,” he said.

Tauberg is trained in sports chiropractic care.

At his RIDC Park office along Alpha Drive, Tauberg has two rooms providing passive treatment and spinal manipulation. He also has a mini-gym where he does client rehabilitation.

“I teach patients self-empowerment so you don't have to rely on someone else to get yourself out of pain,” he said.

Sharon Drake is a freelance writer.