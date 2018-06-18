Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Fox Chapel

Photo Gallery: Fox Chapel Area football fundraiser

Jan Pakler | Monday, June 18, 2018, 3:03 p.m.
Fox Chapel Area High School football players and their families went to work at the all-day car wash fundraiser in Aspinwall on June 10, 2018.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
The Fox Chapel Area High School football team washed cars on June 10, 2018 for one of their annual fundraisers at the Aspinwall Borough parking lot.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Fox Chapel Area football parent Terri Wilk stands near Freeport Road helping to attract customers for the high school football team annual car wash fundraiser on June 10, 2018.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
The Fox Chapel Area High School football team held its annual car wash fundraiser and brought in more than $1,200. The event was June 10 at the Aspinwall municipal parking lot.

Jan Pakler is a freelance photographer.

