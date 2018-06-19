Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Fox Chapel

Allegheny County food program ensures meals for children in summer

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 1:18 p.m.
Shaler Area students Tyler Lienemann and Blake Morrone shown here in past years geting fruit from food-service employee Peggy Froelich at the school’s Summer Food Service Program lunch at Shaler Area Elementary School.
Children in the Fox Chapel Area School District can get two free meals each weekday through the Allegheny County summer food program.

There are no income limitations.

Hosted at Sharpsburg Family Worship Center in Sharpsburg, the program is open to children up to 18 years old.

Already in the first week, 120 children gobbled up 260 meals that included ham sandwiches, fruit and cereal, church director Jamie Horne said.

“It's a great start to the summer and a huge help to our community for kids who normally get breakfast and lunch at school,” Horne said.

Her facility has been hosting the county's breakfast and lunch program for 15 years.

The summer food program is through the Department of Human Services and runs through Aug. 17. Breakfast is available from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the site, 610 Clay Street. The program is available at more than 80 locations throughout the county.

For more, call 1-800-851-3838 or visit www.alleghenycounty.us/dhs/food.aspx

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

