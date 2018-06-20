Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Sharpsburg earns $500,000 grant to transform Main Street

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 11:15 a.m.
Sharpsburg received a federal grant announced in June 2018 to spruce up Main Street. Work will be done over the next few years.
Jan Pakler | for The Herald
Sharpsburg received a federal grant announced in June 2018 to spruce up Main Street. Work will be done over the next few years.

Updated 13 hours ago

Sharpsburg's business corridor will transform over the next few years into a pedestrian friendly streetscape with safer sidewalks, lighting and benches, thanks to a $500,000 federal grant announced this week.

Money will be made available through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and funneled through Allegheny County and the North Hills Council of Governments.

“Over the course of the last few years, our borough has and is undergoing an incredible and exciting period of growth,” Mayor Matt Rudzki said.

“We are taking a responsible and sustainable approach in building a strong community.”

Manager Bill Rossey said work will replace unsafe sidewalks, improve crosswalks and ramps, replace street lighting, trees, trash cans and bike racks, all with the goal of making the downtown business district more walkable.

The makeover will help attract diverse shops and visitors to the borough, Rossey said.

The project will begin at the statue of Chief Guyasuta and travel in both directions along Main Street to 6th and 13th streets.

“This will take a few years to complete and we are working on getting more funding,” Rossey said.

To date, the borough has received a total of $750,000 toward the work, including a $75,000 Community Development Block Grant in 2016 through the county Department of Community and Economic Development.

Rudzki believes the grants indicate that local, state and federal officials support the transformation of Sharpsburg.

In total, the borough has received more than $6 million in grants since 2016 for work that includes James Sharp Landing, 19th Street and the Sharpsburg Community library, Rudzki said.

“The grants and projects will help us sustain our progress and continue to make Sharpsburg a great place to live, work and play,” he said.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me