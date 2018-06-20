Sharpsburg earns $500,000 grant to transform Main Street

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sharpsburg's business corridor will transform over the next few years into a pedestrian friendly streetscape with safer sidewalks, lighting and benches, thanks to a $500,000 federal grant announced this week.

Money will be made available through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and funneled through Allegheny County and the North Hills Council of Governments.

“Over the course of the last few years, our borough has and is undergoing an incredible and exciting period of growth,” Mayor Matt Rudzki said.

“We are taking a responsible and sustainable approach in building a strong community.”

Manager Bill Rossey said work will replace unsafe sidewalks, improve crosswalks and ramps, replace street lighting, trees, trash cans and bike racks, all with the goal of making the downtown business district more walkable.

The makeover will help attract diverse shops and visitors to the borough, Rossey said.

The project will begin at the statue of Chief Guyasuta and travel in both directions along Main Street to 6th and 13th streets.

“This will take a few years to complete and we are working on getting more funding,” Rossey said.

To date, the borough has received a total of $750,000 toward the work, including a $75,000 Community Development Block Grant in 2016 through the county Department of Community and Economic Development.

Rudzki believes the grants indicate that local, state and federal officials support the transformation of Sharpsburg.

In total, the borough has received more than $6 million in grants since 2016 for work that includes James Sharp Landing, 19th Street and the Sharpsburg Community library, Rudzki said.

“The grants and projects will help us sustain our progress and continue to make Sharpsburg a great place to live, work and play,” he said.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.