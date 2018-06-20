Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Fox Chapel

Shady Side Academy's Ezekyel Roberts earns Positive Athlete Award

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 8:33 a.m.
Shady Side Academy graduate Ezekyel Roberts won the Positive Athlete Award founded by former Pittsburgh Steelers great Hines Ward.
Shady Side Academy graduate Ezekyel Roberts won the Positive Athlete Award founded by former Pittsburgh Steelers great Hines Ward.

Recent Shady Side Academy graduate Ezekyel Roberts won the Positive Athlete Award founded by former Pittsburgh Steelers great Hines Ward.

Roberts was one of 30 western Pennsylvania high school student-athletes to earn the honor.

He was chosen for track and field but also won the Wilson Group Positive Solutions Award, a $1,000 college scholarship given to students helpful to teammates or those who create a positive solution to a difficult situation.

Roberts plans to study engineering this fall at the University of Pittsburgh.

Winners were honored at a June 12 ceremony at the Heinz History Center in downtown Pittsburgh where they received a $500 C. Harper Scholarship presented by Ward.

Positive Athlete was started by Ward to recognize students for their character moreso than their athletic performance. Nominees must display excellence on the field as well as optimism, teammate encouragement, leadership and a realization that the team is more important than the individual.

More than $100,000 in scholarships have been awarded since 2011.

For more, visit positiveathlete.org.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

