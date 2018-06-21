Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Fox Chapel

Aspinwall eyes grant for Center Avenue sewer line project

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Thursday, June 21, 2018, 10:12 a.m.
Ryan Joyce cleans out sewer grates along the streets of Aspinwall during the annual Green Streets on April 21, 2018.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Aspinwall council plans to apply for an Allegheny County grant to help pay for sewer line work along Center Avenue.

The $84,450 grant would come through the county's Gaming Economic Development Fund. Work would create separate storm lines.

“This would alleviate sewer backups after a heavy rain,” Manager Melissa Lang-O'Malley said.

“Taking the storm water out of the equations would help a lot.”

The grant is expected to be awarded later this year.

Council this year already received money for similar work along Eastern Avenue.

The project there is expected to cost $550,000 and target Third Street to Freeport Road.

It will reduce the amount of water flowing into the Alcosan sewage plants from the borough's combined sewer and storm water system. The storm water separation project will route rain water to a separate line.

The borough received $433,000 from Alcosan through the GROW program, or Green Revitalization of Our Waterways and also applied for money through the PA Small Water and Sewers program.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

