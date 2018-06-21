Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Fox Chapel

Aspinwall and O'Hara host family movies in the park

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Thursday, June 21, 2018, 1:45 p.m.
Moana, left, and Maui in 'Moana,' the Disney movie about a young Pacific Island princess who dreams of becoming an ocean navigator. (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Updated 10 hours ago

Grab a blanket and head to the park this week.

Aspinwall and O'Hara each are hosting family movie nights, where organizers encourage residents to stretch out in the grass for a feature film.

The Aspinwall police department will host “Moana” at 8 p.m. June 23 at the Ben Killian Baseball Fields along Field Avenue.

The event is free and includes popcorn and ice cream for children.

In O'Hara, people can watch “Jumanji” on June 26 at Squaw Valley Park along Fox Chapel Road. The movie is rated PG-13.

Next month, the township will show “The Emoji Movie” on July 10.

Movies in the park begin at dusk, weather permitting. Rain dates are the following Thursdays.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

