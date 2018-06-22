Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Fox Chapel

New manager named at Sharpsburg Community Library

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Friday, June 22, 2018, 11:27 a.m.
Sara Mariacher shows Kyler Lightsey, 11, a coding program at the Sharpsburg Library on Jan. 12. Mariacher was promoted to branch manager this week.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Patrons of the Sharpsburg Community Library will likely be familiar with the site's new manager.

Sara Mariacher served as children's librarian for two years at the branch along Main Street before being promoted this month by the Community Library Association board.

“I am excited to continue serving the community in this expanded role,” Mariacher said.

She is eager to forge relationships in the community and plans to strive to make the library a destination for all ages.

The library in recent months expanded its offerings to include STEAM programs for children, mystery book clubs for teens and cooking classes for adults.

Mariacher, a Bloomfield resident, earned both an undergraduate degree in Japanese and a masters degree in Library and Information Science from the University of Pittsburgh.

She has extensive experience in cataloging, circulation and social media marketing, said Jill McConnell, executive director of the main branch, the Cooper-Siegel Community Library.

“Sara brings energy, an optimistic outlook and interesting ideas to the branch,” McConnell said.

Mariacher has worked/volunteered at local libraries including the Avalon Public Library and the Carnegie Library of Homestead.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

