Fox Chapel

Three Rivers Heritage Trail segment opens in Blawnox

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Friday, June 22, 2018, 12:57 p.m.
Friends of the Riverfront hosted a ribbon-cutting on June 21, 2018 for the Blawnox segment of the Three Rivers Heritage Trail.
Tawnya Panizzi | Tribune-Review
Friends of the Riverfront hosted a ribbon-cutting on June 21, 2018 for the Blawnox segment of the Three Rivers Heritage Trail.

Updated 7 hours ago

The Three Rivers Heritage Trail in Blawnox was officially opened on Thursday, though bikers and walkers have been trekking along the path for nearly a year.

A small crowd gathered at Blawnox Community Park along Center Avenue to celebrate a ribbon-cutting by Friends of the Riverfront, the group that maintains the trail which extends 25 miles through several Pittsburgh neighborhoods.

The borough's portion of the trail travels solely on pavement, along Pine Street and Center Avenue. Sharrows and signs mark the route.

No construction was necessary.

Courtney Mahronich, director of trail development for Friends of the Riverfront, said roads with minimal traffic were chosen. Early plans to take the trail off main streets and closer to the Allegheny River were scrapped because of the active Norfolk Southern Railroad line, she said.

The trail stretches from the Blawnox border to Chapel Harbor at the Water in O'Hara. In the Lower Valley, the trail picks up again in Millvale where it extends to Pittsburgh and beyond.

“This completes an important piece of the corridor,” Mahronich said.

“With trails, you go where the opportunity is.”

Last month, a $250,000 state grant was announced for trail planning at the Riverfront 47 property in Aspinwall and Sharpsburg. The property represents more than 75 percent of the uncompleted Three Rivers Heritage Trail segment between Aspinwall and Millvale. It nearly abuts another trail section planned for Etna Riverfront Park.

Blawnox councilwoman Katie Coban said people have responded well to the borough's bike/walking trail.

“It's good for the community,” she said.

Coban said she expects an economic benefit from visitors who use the trail as well.

For more, visit friendsoftheriverfront.org/trails/three-rivers-heritage-trail/

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

